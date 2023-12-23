Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,634,000 after buying an additional 544,942 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,153,000 after buying an additional 476,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,310,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

