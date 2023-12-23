Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$101.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$95.12.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 512 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,752 shares of company stock worth $19,275,407. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

