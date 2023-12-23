Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.