Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

