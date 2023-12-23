Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.220 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 717,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 693,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 484,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 402,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

