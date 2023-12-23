Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $23.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARS

Cars.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $19.58 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,217 shares of company stock worth $1,504,667 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,292,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 423,507 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 19.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.