CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $468.02 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00010492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $468.02 million and approximately $913,795.25 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,736.98 or 1.00014350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.49248058 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $835,759.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

