Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of Cass Information Systems worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS opened at $45.53 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $619.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CASS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,563. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.