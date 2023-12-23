Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shares of CAT opened at $290.42 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $298.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

