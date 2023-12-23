Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $293.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.78.

NYSE CAT opened at $290.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.03. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

