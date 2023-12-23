Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $49.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FUN opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 68,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.