CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $2.75 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

