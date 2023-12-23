Celestia (TIA) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Celestia (TIA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Celestia has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $143.40 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celestia has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.30 or 0.00028129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia’s total supply is 1,011,397,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,440,788 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,011,397,260.273932 with 152,440,788.023932 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 12.09025274 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $175,412,158.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

