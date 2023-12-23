Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON CEY opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.82. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61).

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

