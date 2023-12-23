Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Centamin Stock Performance
LON CEY opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.82. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61).
About Centamin
