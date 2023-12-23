CIBC Increases Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$58.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Cogeco Stock Down 0.7 %
Cogeco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
