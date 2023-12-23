Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

