Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

