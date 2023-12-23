City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

