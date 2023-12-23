City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

