City Holding Co. Has $649,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 104.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

