City State Bank Buys 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $336.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

