City State Bank Has $115,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

City State Bank reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.49 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

