City State Bank Has $163,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

