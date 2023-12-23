City State Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

City State Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.