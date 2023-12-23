City State Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City State Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.80. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

