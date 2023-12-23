City State Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

