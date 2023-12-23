City State Bank Takes $75,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

KRE stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

