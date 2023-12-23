Clarus Group Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

