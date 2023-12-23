Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,029,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

