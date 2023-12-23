Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 0.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

PAA stock remained flat at $15.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,542. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

