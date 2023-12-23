Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 1,927,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

