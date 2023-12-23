Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.58. 1,824,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $215.82.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

