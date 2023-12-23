Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $132,795,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,071. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

