Clarus Group Inc. Sells 850 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

