Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 137,435 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

