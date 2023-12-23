Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 545,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,929,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $880.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

