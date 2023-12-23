CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.11. 9,639,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 11,039,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 410,003 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

