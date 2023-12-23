Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $2.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 7,565,634 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after buying an additional 6,179,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 3,550,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.