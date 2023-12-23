Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Holdings Decreased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

