Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 5.22% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBA opened at $30.08 on Friday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $2.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

