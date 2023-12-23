Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.68 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3037 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

