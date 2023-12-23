Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.