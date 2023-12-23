Columbus Macro LLC Sells 68 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

