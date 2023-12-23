Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Cut by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8,659.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.