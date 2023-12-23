Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

