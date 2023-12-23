ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

