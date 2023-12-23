Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 1.7%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 89,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 397,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

