Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Corrigan Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 1.20% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 232,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.32. 206,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,775. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.