Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases 5,228 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,730,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 702,518 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,877,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,554,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. 509,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

