Corrigan Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.34. The stock had a trading volume of 432,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $243.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

